BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 605 and last traded at GBX 607.01. Approximately 729,241 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 243,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 608.

BlackRock Greater Europe Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 579.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 584.58. The stock has a market cap of £565.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Get BlackRock Greater Europe alerts:

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported GBX 6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlackRock Greater Europe had a net margin of 90.71% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

About BlackRock Greater Europe

The Company aims to provide capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalisation European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.