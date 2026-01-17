Itaconix (LON:ITX) Trading 4.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 and last traded at GBX 120. 105,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 32,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.

Itaconix Trading Up 4.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.70. The company has a market capitalization of £16.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Itaconix Company Profile

Itaconix uses its proprietary plant-based polymer technology platform to produce and sell specialty ingredients that improve the safety, performance, and sustainability of consumer products. The Company’s current ingredients are enabling and leading new generations of products in detergents, hygiene, and hair care. Itaconix’s contributions to the global low carbon economy are recognised by the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark.

