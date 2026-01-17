Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 187,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Surna Trading Down 4.6%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

Surna Company Profile

Surna, Inc (OTCMKTS: SRNA) is a Boulder, Colorado–based company specializing in precision environmental control systems for indoor horticulture. The company engineers and manufactures integrated solutions designed to optimize growing conditions for commercial cultivators, with a particular focus on the regulated cannabis industry. Surna’s core competency lies in applying HVAC, dehumidification and moisture-management technologies tailored to the unique needs of high-value indoor crops.

Surna offers end-to-end services that span project planning, system design, equipment manufacturing and field installation.

