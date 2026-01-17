Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,402.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.52.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) is a UK-based technology-driven online grocery retailer and solutions provider. The company operates Ocado.com, an e-commerce grocery business offering a full range of fresh and ambient food products directly to consumers. Alongside its retail operations, Ocado Group has developed a suite of proprietary software and automation technologies—ranging from warehouse robotics and artificial intelligence to dynamic routing and order fulfillment systems—which it licenses to international retail partners under the Ocado Smart Platform.

Founded in 2000 by three former Goldman Sachs bankers, Ocado Group initially disrupted the UK grocery market with its home-delivery model.

