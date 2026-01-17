PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139 and last traded at GBX 136. Approximately 263,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 777,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 508 target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 508.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PureTech Health
PureTech Health Price Performance
About PureTech Health
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule. It is also developing technology and products for screening, diagnosis, and treatment of neurological disorders, such as ADHD, autism, and depression through computer software; noninvasive neurostimulation treatment for psychiatric disorders; and combination therapy for schizophrenia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PureTech Health
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- A month before the crash
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- End of America update
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.