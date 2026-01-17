PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139 and last traded at GBX 136. Approximately 263,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 777,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 508 target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 508.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule. It is also developing technology and products for screening, diagnosis, and treatment of neurological disorders, such as ADHD, autism, and depression through computer software; noninvasive neurostimulation treatment for psychiatric disorders; and combination therapy for schizophrenia.

