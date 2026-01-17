InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Short Interest Down 44.1% in December

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,850 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 31,938 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. 33,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,499. The company has a market cap of $81.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

About InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

