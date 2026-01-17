InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Short Interest Down 44.1% in December

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,850 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 31,938 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Price Performance
Shares of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. 33,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,499. The company has a market cap of $81.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $29.18.
About InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- A month before the crash
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- End of America update
Receive News & Ratings for InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.