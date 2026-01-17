Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Trading Up 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Toro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.3374 and last traded at $0.3374. Approximately 2,179 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3177.

Toro Energy Stock Up 6.2%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) is an Australia?based company focused on the exploration and development of uranium and rare earth mineral projects. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Toro Energy advances its projects from early exploration through to feasibility and permitting stages, targeting markets that require secure long?term supplies of nuclear fuel and critical minerals. The company maintains a technical team that applies modern geological and metallurgical methods to assess resource potential and project viability.

The company’s flagship asset is the Wiluna Uranium Project, located in the northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

