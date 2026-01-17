JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Short Interest Up 84.5% in December

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 136,962 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the December 15th total of 74,229 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,905 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,905 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 151,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 240,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,983,000 after buying an additional 44,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HELO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.74. 379,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,610. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

