Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG) Short Interest Update

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,868 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the December 15th total of 15,885 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,156 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,156 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAUG. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 965.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 111.9% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestment Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Stock Performance

IAUG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. 6,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,348. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $29.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $74.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF August (IAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting August 1. The actively managed fund utilizes FLEX options and collateral IAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

