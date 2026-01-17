Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Short Interest Down 48.9% in December

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 43,369 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 84,881 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,908,395 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,908,395 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Envirotech Vehicles Stock Up 9.9%

NASDAQ:EVTV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. 17,413,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,231,608. The company has a market cap of $12.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. Envirotech Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVTV shares. Wall Street Zen raised Envirotech Vehicles to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Envirotech Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Envirotech Vehicles has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.

