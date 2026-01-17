Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,344 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 58,028 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Greene County Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold”.

In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $97,739.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,187.52. The trade was a 13.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,923 shares in the company, valued at $613,189.08. This represents a 12.04% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,075 shares of company stock worth $358,148. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $790,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 67.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCBC traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,382. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 24.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

