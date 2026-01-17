Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Trading Up 75% – Should You Buy?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 75% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.35. 460,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 92,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Arbor Metals Stock Down 8.8%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$21.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.78.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Vela Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Arbor Metals Corp. in August 2019. Arbor Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

