iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Up 74.0% in December

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,778 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the December 15th total of 8,495 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,401 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Croban increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Croban now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 266,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. 13,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,326. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1582 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

