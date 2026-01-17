Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 154,559 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 104,226 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,208 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,208 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FRSX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. 21,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,673. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is an Israel?based technology company specializing in advanced vision and sensing systems for driver assistance and autonomous vehicles. Incorporated in Israel, the company was established to address the growing demand for vision?first safety solutions within the automotive industry.

Foresight markets two core product lines: a stereo?camera platform that uses depth perception and image segmentation to detect pedestrians, vehicles and obstacles in real time, and iDAR, an “intelligent detection and ranging” system that blends LiDAR?style distance measurement with software-driven image analysis.

