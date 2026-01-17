Short Interest in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Expands By 74.1%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 65,054 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the December 15th total of 37,356 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,389 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 114,389 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 132.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 210,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 181,593 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 132,829 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,194,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. 77,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,092. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $682.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

