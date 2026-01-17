CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 1.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% on Wednesday after Capital One Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $590.00. Capital One Financial currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $451.76 and last traded at $460.70. 3,744,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,738,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.02.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.21.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,999.04. This trade represents a 41.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,048 shares of company stock valued at $37,153,707. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $494.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.22, a P/E/G ratio of 110.46 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

