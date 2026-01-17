Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Short Interest Up 48.9% in December

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,723 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 19,292 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,666 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,666 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 224.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:GLRY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.34. 29,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,573. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $138.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.96. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $38.53.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th.

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

