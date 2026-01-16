Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:KNRG) Short Interest Update

Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:KNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,393 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the December 15th total of 3,215 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,328 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,328 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:KNRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA KNRG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. 7,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $26.31.

Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF Company Profile

KNRG is an actively managed ETF that seeks to deliver attractive monthly income by investing in credit instruments of energy and infrastructure companies. This includes bonds, notes, loans, and hybrid or preferred shares. The fund focuses on instruments that offer higher yields and higher credit quality compared to traditional high-yield bond indices.

