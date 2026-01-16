Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $6.0450, with a volume of 2420574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Energy Vault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price objective on Energy Vault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 119.98% and a negative net margin of 172.61%.The company had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Piconi bought 10,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 20,207,242 shares in the company, valued at $60,621,726. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,150,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,063.02. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Energy Vault by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

