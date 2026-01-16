Titon (LON:TON) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103 and last traded at GBX 97.50, with a volume of 6916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Friday, October 17th.

Titon Stock Down 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of £10.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Titon had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Analysts expect that Titon Holdings Plc will post 9.2847318 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titon news, insider Jeff Ward bought 22,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 per share, for a total transaction of £19,947.60. Also, insider Jamie Brooke bought 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 per share, with a total value of £19,999.80. Company insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 150 people in the UK and operate in the USA. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

