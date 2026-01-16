Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Expands By 101.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 113,598 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the December 15th total of 56,441 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,491 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,491 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 26.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $165,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FEM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $505.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.64.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.2092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

