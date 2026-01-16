Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,624 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the December 15th total of 29,571 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,394 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,394 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.41. 63,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.0542 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBH. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 102,102 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 110,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NYSE American: NBH) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with tax?exempt income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. Managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC, the fund focuses on high?quality state and local government obligations, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential?purpose debt issued by U.S. municipalities and related entities.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes broad geographic diversification across the United States, targeting sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare and utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.