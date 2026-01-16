Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,624 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the December 15th total of 29,571 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,394 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,394 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.41. 63,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $10.82.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.0542 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NYSE American: NBH) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with tax?exempt income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. Managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC, the fund focuses on high?quality state and local government obligations, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential?purpose debt issued by U.S. municipalities and related entities.
The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes broad geographic diversification across the United States, targeting sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare and utilities.
