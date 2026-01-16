First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,955 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the December 15th total of 33,975 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,683 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,683 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.05. 46,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,890. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 238.8% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index. The Index utilizes a 10% capping on all constituents and includes the 100 largest, typically best-performing and most liquid initial public offerings (IPOs) of the United States companies in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

