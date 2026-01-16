Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Shares Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 149,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 250,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.47.

About Silver Grail Resources

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

