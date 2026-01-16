Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Short Interest Up 47.4% in December

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,136,786 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the December 15th total of 4,164,492 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 750,490 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 750,490 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. 638,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $46.59.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 4,106.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 109,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $4,158,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,560. The trade was a 96.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $903,600.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 216,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 101.8% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 236,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 119,073 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,504,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

