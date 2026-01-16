iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 8,865 shares.The stock last traded at $234.4160 and had previously closed at $236.06.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2,140.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 418.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 102,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

