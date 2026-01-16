MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.7040, with a volume of 235734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 5.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $802.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $432,586.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 236,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,406.44. This represents a 19.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 982,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth about $232,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,230,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 596,016 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company’s core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx’s product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx’s principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

