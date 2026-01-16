enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,263 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 2,052 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

enGene Price Performance

ENGNW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,402. enGene has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

Get enGene alerts:

About enGene

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.