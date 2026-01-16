Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Seiko Epson Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.16 and last traded at $89.16, with a volume of 6308851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Seiko Epson Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation is a Japanese electronics company known for its broad portfolio of imaging and printing solutions, as well as precision devices and microelectronics. The company’s core offerings include inkjet, laser and dye-sublimation printers for home, office and industrial use, desktop scanners, and 3LCD projectors. Epson also manufactures compact, energy-efficient robotics and automation systems, as well as semiconductors and sensors that support applications in automotive, healthcare and other sectors.

Established in 1942 as Suwa Seikosha Co, Ltd., the business first adopted the “Epson” name in 1968 with the release of the EP-101 electronic printer—so named as the “son of the electronic printer.” In 1982, the company formally became Seiko Epson Corporation, reflecting its integration within the broader Seiko Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.