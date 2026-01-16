Everbright Digital Holding Limited (NASDAQ:EDHL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Everbright Digital Holding Limited (NASDAQ:EDHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 355,784 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the December 15th total of 803,359 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 740,443 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 740,443 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Everbright Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Everbright Digital stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 183,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,364. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. Everbright Digital has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Everbright Digital (NASDAQ:EDHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Everbright Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everbright Digital Holding Limited (NASDAQ:EDHL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Everbright Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Everbright Digital Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Cayman Islands holding company that, through its subsidiaries, delivers digital operation services and interactive solutions to cultural tourism, sports and small and medium-sized enterprises in the People’s Republic of China. The company specializes in digital marketing, content distribution and technology-driven platforms designed to enhance customer engagement and streamline operational workflows. Its portfolio includes digital interactive applications, intelligent library systems and tools for digital event management.

Since its founding in 2018, Everbright Digital has partnered with government agencies, cultural venues and commercial enterprises across more than 20 provinces.

