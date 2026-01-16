Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.54, but opened at $52.88. Bank of America shares last traded at $51.9240, with a volume of 24,045,211 shares.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.74.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $387.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The business had revenue of $28.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $649,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

