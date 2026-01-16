Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Trading Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $35.05. 29,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 102,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMBQ shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ambiq Micro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ambiq Micro from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Ambiq Micro in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Ambiq Micro Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. Ambiq Micro has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.440–0.340 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambiq Micro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBQ. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,050,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,201,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000.

Ambiq Micro Company Profile

Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company’s core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq’s products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company’s flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

