AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,293 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the December 15th total of 1,463 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,204 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,204 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of GK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135. AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a market cap of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Get AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 86.03% of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF worth $24,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities. GK was launched on Jul 2, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.