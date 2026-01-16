AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,293 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the December 15th total of 1,463 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,204 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,204 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of GK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135. AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a market cap of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 86.03% of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF worth $24,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Company Profile
The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities. GK was launched on Jul 2, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.
