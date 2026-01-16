Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Short Interest Up 59.7% in December

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,299 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the December 15th total of 16,463 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,773 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,773 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jayud Global Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 196,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.21% of Jayud Global Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neutral Sentiment: Market context — recent trading shows a decline in the stock alongside below-average volume; the 50?day moving average (~$3.98) sits below the 200?day (~$6.61), and the 12?month range is wide (low $2.71, high $400).

Market context — recent trading shows a decline in the stock alongside below-average volume; the 50?day moving average (~$3.98) sits below the 200?day (~$6.61), and the 12?month range is wide (low $2.71, high $400). Negative Sentiment: Kahn Swick & Foti (KSF) reminded investors of the January 20, 2026 deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status in the class action against Jayud, highlighting potential investor losses and ongoing litigation risk. Kahn Swick & Foti Deadline Alert

Kahn Swick & Foti (KSF) reminded investors of the January 20, 2026 deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status in the class action against Jayud, highlighting potential investor losses and ongoing litigation risk. Negative Sentiment: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP issued a similar deadline alert urging affected Jayud shareholders to contact the firm about the securities fraud lawsuit, reinforcing the volume of plaintiff interest. Glancy Prongay & Murray Deadline Alert

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP issued a similar deadline alert urging affected Jayud shareholders to contact the firm about the securities fraud lawsuit, reinforcing the volume of plaintiff interest. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm and Rosen?branded notices encourage investors to secure counsel before the lead?plaintiff deadline, signaling multiple firms competing to represent the class. Rosen Law Firm Deadline Notice

Rosen Law Firm and Rosen?branded notices encourage investors to secure counsel before the lead?plaintiff deadline, signaling multiple firms competing to represent the class. Negative Sentiment: Berger Montague and The Schall Law Firm also announced the class action and reminded investors of the January 20 deadline, increasing the profile and potential scale of the litigation. Berger Montague Deadline

Berger Montague and The Schall Law Firm also announced the class action and reminded investors of the January 20 deadline, increasing the profile and potential scale of the litigation. Negative Sentiment: Portnoy Law Firm and Pomerantz LLP issued alerts announcing the class action and urging affected shareholders to act — more law?firm outreach that can amplify selling by concerned investors. Portnoy Law Firm Notice

Portnoy Law Firm and Pomerantz LLP issued alerts announcing the class action and urging affected shareholders to act — more law?firm outreach that can amplify selling by concerned investors. Negative Sentiment: ClaimsFiler and other services issued lead?plaintiff reminders; the concentration of notices and overlapping class periods increases uncertainty about potential future liabilities and settlement exposure for Jayud. ClaimsFiler Shareholder Alert

NASDAQ JYD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. Jayud Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $400.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JYD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jayud Global Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jayud Global Logistics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Jayud Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Jayud Global Logistics Co, Ltd. is a China-based integrated supply chain service provider that offers a broad range of logistics solutions to multinational and domestic customers. The company’s core business encompasses international freight forwarding by sea, air, rail and road, as well as customs brokerage, warehousing, distribution and value-added services. Jayud Global Logistics leverages its vertically integrated network to deliver end-to-end visibility and control across the shipping process, aiming to streamline operations and reduce transit times for shippers in diverse industries.

In the area of freight forwarding, Jayud Global Logistics manages shipments of general and specialized cargo, including temperature-sensitive products, hazardous materials and oversized equipment.

