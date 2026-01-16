First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,148 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the December 15th total of 12,140 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,372 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,372 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 46,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. 2,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,985. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of mortgage-related securities. The fund’s investment strategy focuses on residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, government-sponsored entities and private issuers, as well as other mortgage-related assets such as collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) and mortgage passthrough securities.

Since commencing operations in mid-2002, FMY has employed a disciplined, fundamental research process to construct a portfolio designed to capture income opportunities across the U.S.

