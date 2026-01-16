Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Expands By 57.2%

Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,161 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the December 15th total of 1,375 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bancroft Fund Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.71. 8,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,632. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund, Inc (NYSE American: BCV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term growth of capital. Shares of the Fund trade on the NYSE American exchange, providing investors with access to a diversified portfolio of U.S. equity securities under a closed-end structure. The Fund’s board of directors oversees a disciplined investment process governed by a stated strategy and risk parameters.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is capital appreciation. To pursue this goal, Bancroft Fund allocates at least 80% of its total assets to equity securities of U.S.

