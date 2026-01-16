T. Rowe Price Financials ETF (NASDAQ:TFNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

T. Rowe Price Financials ETF (NASDAQ:TFNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 520 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the December 15th total of 268 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

T. Rowe Price Financials ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TFNS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. T. Rowe Price Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

T. Rowe Price Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1353 dividend. This represents a yield of 49.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

About T. Rowe Price Financials ETF

The T. Rowe Price Financials ETF (TFNS) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on financials equity. TFNS is an actively managed ETF, aiming to outperform its respective sector index TFNS was launched on Jun 11, 2025 and is issued by T. Rowe Price.

