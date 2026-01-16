Short Interest in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Expands By 97.5%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 63,211 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the December 15th total of 32,007 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,662 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 160,662 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 224,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.84. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

