First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 34,554 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the December 15th total of 16,920 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,303 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 55,303 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance
First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 183,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,841. First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a P/E ratio of -275.37 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.
About First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- A month before the crash
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Why Trump and Musk suddenly care about Fort Knox
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.