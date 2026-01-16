First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 34,554 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the December 15th total of 16,920 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,303 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 55,303 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 183,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,841. First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a P/E ratio of -275.37 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.

About First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (SCIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize long-term income by holding intermediate-term structured credit investments such as RMBS, CMBS, CLOs, and ABS. Securities are of any credit quality. SCIO was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

