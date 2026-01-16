Short Interest in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Expands By 89.6%

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,020 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the December 15th total of 4,229 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,444 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,444 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,061,000.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.27. 10,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.02 and a 200 day moving average of $201.56. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.32 and a fifty-two week high of $213.77.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the consumer discretionary sector of the economy and that S&P believes are important to global markets.

