Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.91 and last traded at $28.8940, with a volume of 2760227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 155,769 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 366.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 38,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

