Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 35,049 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the December 15th total of 59,163 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 551,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 254,691 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,273,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 264,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 174,118 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,575,000.

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

PGHY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. 39,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,455. Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96.

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.1217 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%.

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

