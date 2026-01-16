Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL) Short Interest Update

Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,253 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the December 15th total of 8,020 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Inspire 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%
PTL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.82 and its 200-day moving average is $245.62. Inspire 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $177.91 and a 1 year high of $260.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.05.
Inspire 500 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a $0.7576 dividend. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th.
About Inspire 500 ETF
The Inspire 500 ETF (PTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 large-cap US stocks, selected based on the issuers proprietary criteria of biblical values.
