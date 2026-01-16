Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL) Short Interest Update

Inspire 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,253 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the December 15th total of 8,020 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Inspire 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

PTL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.82 and its 200-day moving average is $245.62. Inspire 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $177.91 and a 1 year high of $260.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Inspire 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a $0.7576 dividend. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inspire 500 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inspire 500 ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Inspire 500 ETF by 669.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Inspire 500 ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire 500 ETF by 851.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inspire 500 ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

The Inspire 500 ETF (PTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 large-cap US stocks, selected based on the issuers proprietary criteria of biblical values.

