Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) CEO Sells $574,951.02 in Stock

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Gerrity sold 28,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $574,951.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,631,411.17. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vitesse Energy Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of VTS stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 388,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,718. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.24 million, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 450.00%.

Several research firms have commented on VTS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Vitesse Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vitesse Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vitesse Energy

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 241.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 126,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.