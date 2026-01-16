Brian Cree Sells 16,190 Shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Stock

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) President Brian Cree sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $320,885.80. Following the sale, the president owned 503,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,151.98. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Cree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 14th, Brian Cree sold 43,216 shares of Vitesse Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $869,505.92.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.22. 388,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 450.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Vitesse Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vitesse Energy by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vitesse Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the third quarter valued at $793,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

