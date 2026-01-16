Insider Selling: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Sells 8,050 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia Haas sold 8,050 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,666,000. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Coinbase Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $241.15. 7,574,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,982,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,484,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $1,044,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after buying an additional 1,755,146 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,663,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $198,249,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global
Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Renewed institutional bitcoin demand and a positive “Coinbase premium” signal could lift trading volumes and fees for Coinbase, supporting revenue expectations. US Institutions Resume Bitcoin Buying As Coinbase Premium Flips Green
- Positive Sentiment: Daiwa maintained a buy rating on COIN, providing some buy-side support amid the pullback. Daiwa Remains a Buy on Coinbase Global (COIN)
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Armstrong is publicly pitching long?term growth (stock/tokenized equities roadmap, bridge-to-blockchain messaging), which can reassure investors focused on Coinbase’s product expansion and future revenue streams. Coinbase is late to stocks—but CEO Brian Armstrong says it will win in the long run
- Neutral Sentiment: The Senate postponed the CLARITY Act markup after Coinbase withdrew support; lawmakers say a revised compromise is possible, so regulatory risk remains unresolved and timing is uncertain. Coinbase CEO says key crypto vote can be rescheduled
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and commentary pieces (Zacks / bull-case essays) are driving retail attention and search interest — increases in visibility can amplify moves in either direction. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is a Trending Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Coinbase’s public withdrawal of support for the CLARITY Act sparked a sector sell-off and raised regulatory uncertainty—investors worry the bill could be rewritten in ways that hurt DeFi/stablecoin business models or push yield offshore. Who gets the yield? CLARITY Act becomes fight over onchain dollars
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction included steep drops across crypto-related stocks and a surge in put-option buying on COIN, indicating elevated hedging/speculative bearish positioning and near-term downside risk. Circle and Robinhood Tumble After Coinbase Pulled Support for Federal Bill
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets (Jefferies cut to $268; China Renaissance lowered PT while keeping a buy), reflecting increased regulatory and execution uncertainty. Jefferies Adjusts Price Target
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
