Michael Theilmann Sells 49,000 Shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Theilmann sold 49,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $863,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,633.27. This represents a 14.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,914,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,437,767. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 1.06%.The company had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 98.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc (NYSE: ACI) is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company’s retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

Featured Articles

