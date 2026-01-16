Insider Selling: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) CEO Sells 55,124 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) CEO Geoffrey Ballotti sold 55,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $4,369,679.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 490,028 shares in the company, valued at $38,844,519.56. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $80.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,476. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $69.21 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 23.54%.The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5,950.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Zacks Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.