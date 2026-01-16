Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Insider Peter Carter Sells 14,300 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Carter sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $1,005,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 177,142 shares in the company, valued at $12,453,082.60. This represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,438,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.90%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 184.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

