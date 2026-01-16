Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Insider Peter Carter Sells 14,300 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Carter sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $1,005,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 177,142 shares in the company, valued at $12,453,082.60. This represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,438,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.90%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: Several major brokers raised price targets and maintained buy/outperform ratings (HSBC bumped PT to $80.20). Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research lifted its target to $83 and kept an outperform rating, signaling analyst conviction on upside. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its PT to $80 and left a buy rating in place, adding institutional validation for the recovery theme. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: DBS raised its target to $80 and kept a buy, another vote of confidence supporting upside vs. current levels. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst note highlights Delta’s MRO business, strong free cash flow and low leverage as structural positives that could drive returns over time. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo and UBS remain bullish / keep buy ratings, and the analyst consensus skews to “buy,” supporting durable analyst demand. Read More. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights Delta as a long?term momentum candidate — useful framing for longer?term investors but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational update: CEO Ed Bastian says the company is working to add lounges to ease overcrowding — a positive customer experience move but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Q4: EPS narrowly beat but revenue missed analyst estimates and management’s cautious 2026 tone dampened expectations — the primary reason for the selloff as investors focus on near?term growth and margin risks. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary notes investors sold off the stock despite solid results, signaling a short?term sentiment/valuation reset that could continue until revenue/growth clarity improves. Read More.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 184.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.
Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.
The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.
