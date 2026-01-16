Insider Selling: Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) CFO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $361,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 442,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,516.77. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Klaviyo alerts:

On Thursday, December 18th, Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $439,320.00.

Klaviyo Price Performance

NYSE KVYO traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $23.90. 4,425,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,653. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $310.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.93 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.Klaviyo’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Klaviyo from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KVYO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Klaviyo by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,692,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after buying an additional 867,666 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $10,937,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 58.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 619,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 229,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after acquiring an additional 136,320 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.